Accordingly, FIDE will refer the relevant materials to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) for an independent assessment of potential violations of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code. "Furthermore, the officiating during the event fell short of fundamental standards, as the arbiters effectively abdicated their responsibility to uphold the FIDE Laws of Chess and tournament regulations. Accordingly, the actions of the arbiters involved will be referred to the FIDE Arbiters' Commission (ARB) and its Disciplinary Sub-Committee (DSC) for thorough examination and assessment."

They have also stated that the body will refine rules — Total Chess is an event with FIDE's blessings and next year's tour will have Candidates spots up for grabs — to guard against such forfeits in the future. This latest statement by FIDE, signed by newly-elected Timur Turlov, could reopen Carlsen's long-running fued against the world body.