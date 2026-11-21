BUDAPEST: FIDE, the world governing for chess, has taken a dim view of Magnus Carlsen and two other GMs — Richard Rapport and Abhimanyu Mishra — opting to forfeit games at the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship Tour. While the body on Saturday took cognizance of the fact that some of these forfeits occurred while games had already finished, they expressed 'concerns' over Carlsen's default as several of his matches had not yet been decided. "GM Magnus Carlsen," a statement read, "also forfeited three scheduled games over two days of his match against GM Vladislav Artemiev while the outcomes of the respective contests were still undecided. Such conduct undermines the principles of fair play and the fairness of the competition and is unprecedented at the highest level of professional chess. These forfeited games had a significant meaning, seriously impacting the very top of the rating standings."
Accordingly, FIDE will refer the relevant materials to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) for an independent assessment of potential violations of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code. "Furthermore, the officiating during the event fell short of fundamental standards, as the arbiters effectively abdicated their responsibility to uphold the FIDE Laws of Chess and tournament regulations. Accordingly, the actions of the arbiters involved will be referred to the FIDE Arbiters' Commission (ARB) and its Disciplinary Sub-Committee (DSC) for thorough examination and assessment."
They have also stated that the body will refine rules — Total Chess is an event with FIDE's blessings and next year's tour will have Candidates spots up for grabs — to guard against such forfeits in the future. This latest statement by FIDE, signed by newly-elected Timur Turlov, could reopen Carlsen's long-running fued against the world body.