Chennaiyin FC coach Clifford Miranda gave a lowdown on what his team should do, with the little information he has on Mumbai. "It's true that we don't have much about them because they played just one game. But more than that, we rely on our abilities. We want to dominate with the ball in the right places where we can hurt the opponent. Even if we don't have much information about the opponent because of the new coach, the players are the same," he said in Friday's pre-match press conference.

While their forwards are slowly taking their chances, Chennaiyin's backline has struggled with conceding high-quality chances which has led to goals. It is something the coach has spoken about, attributing it to the concentration levels. Portuguese centre-back Nuno Reis explained how the team is working to defend. "A lot of new players have come to the team. It's natural that you need some time to get to know each other better, but I think we have been doing a great job. Of course, conceding goals is not what we wanted but we need to improve and get better on this because the teams who concede fewer goals normally finish on top," he said.