Asian Games 2026: Samurai spirit to the fore

NAGOYA: A Samurai code of honour is deeply embedded in Japanese culture. As is loyalty and discipline.

The finer tenets of Buddhism, Confucianism and the local Shinto were merged into one cultural ethos that is reflected in everything the Japanese do, from corporate to ordinary life. Nagoya is one of the cities that has inherited the Samurai way of life: warriors who never give up and usually pick death over loss.

On the various grounds across the Aichi Prefecture, 503 athletes from India fought different battles over the last two weeks or so. To give a little tweak to a very popular saying, 'when in Japan, do as the Samurais do'.

After more than half of the Games were over, after half of the athletes left, the remaining tried to salvage India’s medal’s tally; for a period of time, it was looking anaemic to say the least. The weather changed from sunny to gloomy but it finally ended with bright sunshine on Saturday. India’s fortunes too fluctuated like the fickle weather.

India were staring at one of the worst Games in recent times. The bulk of the medal share in the last Asian Games was lifted by the shooters and athletes. Their performance was below expectation and the entire Indian contingent was under pressure. Shooters finally won 15 medals but only three gold; athletics, a usual source for good news stories at the Asian level, won only one gold (23 other medals).

The business end of the quadrennial showpiece continental event saw some of the best performances by Indian athletes. From four gold at the Games' halfway mark, the tally swelled to 21. During the last five days, athletes broke records, created history and marched on. Just like the Samurais, they never gave up.

On the sheer merit of their performance, the archery team that had been knocking on the doors of immortality finally shone in golden hues. Kumkum Mohod, 17, emerged as one of the most unlikely warriors with bows and arrows. The teenager who has been shooting with borrowed bows won two gold and one silver. The enormity of her achievement could be gauged from the fact that no archer before this Asian Games had won a gold medal across all recurve events. Dismantling South Korea’s hegemony in archery is no mean task. For a teenager participating in her first Asian Games, in fact, her first major international competition, this is monumental. The band of Indian archers dismantled South Korea so badly that the assembled media persons described it as catastrophic.

If she was shooting with precision, miles away in the Toyota highlands, another woman, Neeru Dhanda, was keeping shooting destiny alive. She won two gold and one silver, including an individual gold. She was aptly chosen as the flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.

Transition the main word

Transition seems to be the buzz word as youngsters firmly announced their arrival on the big stage. Boxing and wrestling were the two sports that exceeded expectations and would be primed for winning medals at the Olympics. Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush won three gold medals for India – first ever at the Games. On the mat, Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat won gold while Antim Panghal won silver. In Greco Roman, Nitesh Siwach secured India’s first silver in the competition after 1962. Men’s and women’s hockey and cricket teams were on the money. Even though the former was expected to win gold, marrying expectations and reality can be a tricky task.