​Fenesta Open: Top seed Aarav knocked out as Ribhav eyes double crown

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Ribhav Saroha continued his bid for a double crown, advancing to the boys U-16 semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over P. Nallagundla in a rain-interrupted quarterfinal. Having won the boys U-18 singles title last week, Saroha is now two wins away from completing a double triumph at the tournament. In the other boys U-16 semifinal, No. 8 seed Vivaan Mirdha will face Yashwin Dahiya after both players recorded straight-sets quarterfinal victories.



“It was 1-1 in the first set, 15-0 on my serve. And then we had the rain delay for I think 4 or 5 hours maybe,” Saroha said about dealing with the lengthy rain break. “I slept during that break and I was able to regain the focus and energy. Then I was doing deep breathing exercises before the match so that I could just get back straight into the rhythm. I came back and I was playing really good today. My strategy was to be more patient on the court and make him move and not make mistakes before him. And whenever I have a chance, to just commit fully and come in on the volley.”



In the girls U-16 event, No. 14 seed Khushi Kadian produced one of the day’s standout performances, beating Aahida Singh 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2) in a marathon to reach the semifinals.