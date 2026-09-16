It's a fight, it's war: Vijender urges India boxers to go all out during Asian Games

CHENNAI: A champion boxer during his heydays, Vijender Singh is no stranger to big fights and life-altering wins. With pep in their steps, the current batch of boxers, who have shone in recent times, will be chasing glory at the Asian Games. Vijender, a two-time medallist at the continental event, understands the enormity of the task ahead of them but he is encouraged by their recent performances and urged them to stay focussed and 'win the war'.

"I hope they can do well. I spoke to them over the phone. They are very positive. I told them 'don't get distracted, just focus'. It's a fight, it's war. You should win the war and then you come out, after that whatever you want to do, you can do it," Vijender, a former Asiad gold medallist, said in a virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

"Phones are one of the biggest distractions. Social media has its good and bad sides, but everyone wants to become popular and a star overnight. That can take their focus away from training."

The boxing events for the continental event will be held at the Nishio Gymnasium in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture from September 21 to October 2. Top prospects like Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Sai Pawar and Sakshi Chaudhary, to name a few, will be aiming to lift the country then. Having watched their recent performances and having interacted with many of them and their coaches, Vijender is hopeful that the pugilists can return with at least five or six medals at the very least. "The women have been doing very well, so they could get at least two or three. Hopefully, the men can also win a few. We should get five, six at least," he said.