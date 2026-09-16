It's a fight, it's war: Vijender urges India boxers to go all out during Asian Games

CHENNAI: A champion boxer during his heydays, Vijender Singh is no stranger to big fights and life-altering wins. With pep in their steps, the current batch of boxers, who have shone in recent times, will be chasing glory at the Asian Games. Vijender, a two-time medallist at the continental event, understands the enormity of the task ahead of them but he is encouraged by their recent performances and urged them to stay focussed and 'win the war'.
"I hope they can do well. I spoke to them over the phone. They are very positive. I told them 'don't get distracted, just focus'. It's a fight, it's war. You should win the war and then you come out, after that whatever you want to do, you can do it," Vijender, a former Asiad gold medallist, said in a virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.
"Phones are one of the biggest distractions. Social media has its good and bad sides, but everyone wants to become popular and a star overnight. That can take their focus away from training."
The boxing events for the continental event will be held at the Nishio Gymnasium in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture from September 21 to October 2. Top prospects like Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Sai Pawar and Sakshi Chaudhary, to name a few, will be aiming to lift the country then. Having watched their recent performances and having interacted with many of them and their coaches, Vijender is hopeful that the pugilists can return with at least five or six medals at the very least. "The women have been doing very well, so they could get at least two or three. Hopefully, the men can also win a few. We should get five, six at least," he said.
The 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist is obviously rooting for all. He name-checked a few who he felt have a solid chance of returning with a medal. "Priya (Ghanghas), Preeti (Sai Pawar) and Sakshi (Chaudhary), I have high hopes. I got good feedback from the coaches. Lovlina also has Olympic-level performance and I feel she can also do very well. When it comes to men, Sachin, who's from a neighbouring village, Ankush and Narender (Berwal), they could do well," he said.
Following Vijender's exploits, Sakshi was inspired to take up boxing. Like the veteran, she is a product of the Bhiwani Boxing Club. Vijender is hopeful that she can get a favourable draw and leave a notable impression in the days to come. "Sakshi is a very hardworking boxer. I believe she can do well at the Asian Games. She has the potential and I hope she gets a good draw and performs well."
The 40-year-old felt the mindset that the boxers adopt will be key. "It depends on the boxer because some are tall and some are short. But a lot comes down to mindset. We have beaten Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan boxers before, so there is no reason why we cannot do it again."
Apart from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan (considered to be boxing powerhouses), pugilists from China, Thailand, South Korea, North Korea could hand India a tough fight. Vijender said the boxers should have more training camps with teams like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in order to raise their level. "I think we should have more training camps with Uzbek and Kazakh teams. That would allow our boxers to learn their techniques and methods. More camps with them would be a good idea."
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