Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes fastest player to reach 100 T20I wickets

Not many would have expected a near stampede situation as groups of Afghanistan fans tried to get into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets.

Published: 29th October 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Friday became the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. Rashid achieved the feat during the match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Afghanistan spinner dismissed Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to reach the milestone. Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga and Tim Southee are the players who have 100 T20I wickets.

Rashid picked his 100th wicket in his 53rd match as he broke Malinga's record. The Sri Lanka bowler had picked his 100th wicket in the 76th game.

ALSO READ| Afghanistan team reminds me of 1996 Sri Lanka team: Ex-Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan

The Afghanistan-Pakistan game was set to have fans coming in from across Dubai, but not many would have expected a near stampede situation as groups of Afghanistan fans tried to get into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets.

Fans had started coming in for the Friday evening game in large numbers from as early as the afternoon, but the trouble started when some fans tried to enter the stadium minus tickets.

One of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed. "We are going to watch a T10 game here because people without tickets were jumping over the gates and we couldn't get in," the fan rued pointing at his young kids who had their bags checked.

ALSO READ| Pakistan fans with tickets stuck as ticketless Afghan groups break stadium queue

While the security cordon tried its best to keep non-ticket holders away from the entrance, the large number of fans seemed hell-bent to enter the ground to witness the Afghanistan players in action against Pakistan. In fact, the worst part was that some of the fans who had tickets were forced to skip the game.

