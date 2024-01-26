Zheng Qinwen becomes China's first Australian Open finalist a decade after Li Na

Zheng Qinwen earned a spot in her first championship match at any Grand Slam tournament — she'll face Aryna Sabalenka for the Australian Open title on Saturday — by winning a semifinal at Melbourne Park that came 10 years to the day after another Chinese woman, Li Na, claimed the trophy there.

Li, who also won the French Open, is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and remains the only player from her country to earn a major singles title. She was a trailblazer, serving as inspiration for Zheng when she was a kid learning the sport in China. The two spoke in person for the first time during this Australian Open, and Zheng credits Li with offering some key advice.

“She (told) me: ‘Don’t think too much. Just go for it,’” the 12th-seeded Zheng said after eliminating qualifier Dayana Yastresmka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday. “That’s enough, I think.”

That approach has carried Zheng this far, but it's likely some exceptional play will be required to derail defending champion and second-seeded Sabalenka in the final, which is scheduled to begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time in Melbourne (3:30 a.m. ET).

Sabalenka, a 25-year-old from Belarus, hasn't dropped a set during the past two weeks. Her 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff in the semifinals — a rematch of the U.S. Open final won by the American teen in September — made Sabalenka the first woman to reach consecutive title matches at the Australian Open since Serena Williams made three in a row from 2015-17, winning two of them.

“One more to go,” said Sabalenka, a finalist at three of the past five hard-court Slams.

Sabalenka, who briefly displaced Iga Swiatek at No. 1 in the rankings last season, has only faced Zheng once, beating her in the U.S. Open quarterfinals a few months ago. But they have practiced together often, including in Australia, and Sabalenka offered a scouting report about Zheng's style that sounds similar to what folks say about Sabalenka's: “Really aggressive tennis.”

Both thrive with big serves — Zheng leads the women's field in aces by a wide margin — and powerful forehands.

One edge for Sabalenka: She's been here before.

After losing to Zheng, Yastremska sized up the final, saying: “If she will be able to stay stable emotionally — and if she will be able to hold her level up like she (did) today pretty well in important moments — she can win. And she can win, I will say, even pretty easy.”