'Perfect' Dimitrov stuns Alcaraz to book Zverev Miami semi-final

MIAMI, UNITED STATES: World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov played sparkling and energetic tennis to beat the Spanish top seed and will now face Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Germany's Zverev held off rising Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the semis.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will play in the other semi-final -- a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner in January.

Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the "Sunshine Double".

But from the outset, Dimitrov, who also beat Alcaraz in the fourth round in Shanghai, showed no fear as he attacked Alcaraz and broke early to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bulgarian pounced on every opportunity, coming to the net frequently and moving Alcaraz around the court.

He looked to be on his way to a comfortable two-set victory after he broke the Spaniard in the fourth game and then held for a 4-1 lead.

But Alcaraz was not about to roll over, breaking back to go 4-3 after smashing a cross-court winner at the end of an entertaining rally.

With the match back on serve, a tie-break seemed inevitable. But with Alcaraz serving to stay in the match, Dimitrov broke him when the Spaniard went wide and Dimitrov's arms went high in the air in celebration.

"In order to win against him, you have to play at your best. That's just how it is," said Dimitrov.