Super Sinner destroys Medvedev to set up Miami final with Dimitrov

MIAMI, UNITED STATES: Italy's Jannik Sinner destroyed defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in just 69 minutes on Friday to reach the final of the ATP Miami Open, where he will take on Grigor Dimitrov.

Bulgarian Dimitrov made his third Masters 1000 series final after he beat fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

The win means Dimitrov will return to the top ten in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018, his 260 week wait is the third longest in the history of the rankings.

Sinner though will be the favorite against Dimitrov, after his display of power and skill at Hard Rock Stadium swept away Medvedev.

The Italian had lost to the Russian in the Miami final last year but rallied from two sets down to beat him in the Australian Open final in January.

The outcome was never in doubt this time as Sinner utterly dominated from the outset.

Sinner broke Medvedev's first service game to go 2-0 up in the opening set, pinning the Russian in the corner at the end of a long rally before blasting a winner past him.

While the 22-year-old looked fresh and fired up, blasting with power from the baseline and inventive when he came to the net, Medvedev was struggling to just hold his serve and the Italian broke again in the fourth game, taking advantage of his fourth break point.

A rattled-looking Medvedev finally held in the sixth game, but Sinner served out to love to complete a first-set rout in just 33 minutes.

It was the same story in the second set, Sinner breaking to love to start. The Russian looked dejected after he went wide on a break point to fall to 4-1 down, one of a series of unusually poorly executed shots from the 28-year-old.

Sinner met little resistance on his way to serving out for the match and acknowledged that his emphatic win was helped by the out of sorts nature of his opponent's play.

"I felt great on court today. Usually the more you go on in a tournament, the more comfortable you feel and I'm very happy about today's performance," he said.

"I think Daniil didn't feel this well today. He made a lot of mistakes which he usually doesn't make, so I just took the chance. I was expecting a really tough match."