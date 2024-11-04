Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

PARIS: Alexander Zverev was imperious in dispatching Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 to win the Paris Masters on Sunday.

The third-seeded Zverev was in total control of the final to earn his seventh Masters 1000 title, his first in the French capital. The win at the indoor tournament also moved him past top-ranked Jannik Sinner for the most wins on the ATP tour this year, at 66.

Zverev's big serve, excellent returns and precise attacking shots did not take long to extinguish the hopes of the partisan crowd as Humbert never got into the match.

"I knew I had to play like this to win today," Zverev said. "Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris he plays even better than he usually does and I knew that. Once the crowd gets involved, it's going to be difficult. So I had to take that away early, and I did, so I'm happy about that."

Humbert, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz in the third round, won't have fond memories of his first Masters final. He tried to play aggressively from the start and to take all the risks to shorten rallies. But he could not find his range while Zverev defended extremely well.

The German quickly solved his rival's serve and had his first break chance in the third game. He took it when Humbert sent a forehand into the net.