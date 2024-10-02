Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case 'resolved as soon as possible'

SHANGHAI: Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that he hoped current world number one Jannik Sinner's steroid case would be "resolved as soon as possible", as he again bemoaned the tennis anti-doping system's "inconsistencies".

Sinner failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing by tennis authorities.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Saturday it had mounted an appeal, and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

Djokovic had previously said he could "understand the sentiments of a lot of players" who were questioning whether Sinner's rank had protected him.

On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference at the Shanghai Masters, the former world number one acknowledged it must be "very tough" for the Italian.

"I think it's quite obvious that we have a system that is not working well... There's way too many inconsistencies, way too many governing bodies involved and, you know, just this whole case is not helping our sport at all," the 37-year-old said.

"Whatever is going to happen at the end of the day, just I wish for it to be resolved as soon as possible."

Tennis authorities accepted Sinner's explanation that trace amounts of a steroid unintentionally entered his system from a physiotherapist who used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The WADA appeal has reignited the case, with Sinner saying he has had sleepless nights over the issue.