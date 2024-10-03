Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open and make it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

BEIJING: Carlos Alcaraz won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open on Wednesday, extending his recent mastery over his biggest rival — who is dealing with an ongoing doping case.

The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year, having also come out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open.

"He could (have won) in two, I could win in two, he could win in three. It was a really close match," Alcaraz said. "Jannik, once again, he showed that he's the best player in the world, at least for me. The level that he's playing, it's unbelievable. It's a really high quality of tennis. Of shots, physically, mentally, he's a beast."

Alcaraz ended Sinner's winning streak at 15 matches and denied the Italian three straight titles after trophies in Cincinnati and at the U.S. Open.

Sinner, who was the defending champion in Beijing, had to refocus after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Saturday that it was appealing a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive steroid tests.

Alcaraz wasted a 5-2 lead in the first set and also let Sinner get back in the third after leading 4-2 before eventually edging it out after also falling behind 3-0 in the final-set tiebreaker.

Alcaraz changed both of his shoes after falling behind 2-0 in the third-set tiebreaker. He then lost one more point before going on a seven-point run that displayed why he's a threat anywhere on the court. There were inside-out forehand winners — including one on his first match point — a difficult volleyed approach shot, and a drop shot, too.

"I'm not going to lie: 3-0 down, two mini-breaks for him, so I didn't lose hope but I thought, 'OK, I have to give everything that I have just to try to give me the opportunity to be close,'" Alcaraz said. "I played great points just to make the 3-3 and after that I just think to go for it. If I lose it, at least I went for it."

Alcaraz produced 55 winners to Sinner's 30 but also had 52 unforced errors to his opponent's 31 — a sign of their contrasting styles: Alcaraz's attacking game vs. Sinner's steady baseline approach.

The match — which was played in cool conditions with the retractable roof open — lasted 3 hours, 21 minutes to make it the longest contest in tournament history (since 2004).