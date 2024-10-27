Tennis

Qinwen Zheng wins in Tokyo and clinches WTA Finals berth

It is the 22-year-old's third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year.
China's Zheng Qinwen poses with her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
China's Zheng Qinwen poses with her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
TOKYO: Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin in Sunday's final and clinch her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin.

It is the 22-year-old's third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in women's tour Asian swing.

It was the 25-year-old Kenin's best performance of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2.

