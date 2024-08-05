Zheng Qinwen wins China's first Olympic tennis singles gold, inspired by Li Na and Liu Xiang

PARIS: Right before Zheng Qinwen delivered the very first serve of a victory that would deliver China's very first Olympic tennis singles gold medal, loud shouts of “Jia You!” in Mandarin rang out from all sections of Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday as fans waved the country's red-and-yellow flags.

It’s a phrase that literally means “Add oil!” - in other words, “Hit the gas!” - and is loosely equivalent to “Let’s go!” Those yells resumed right after Zheng's opponent in the 2024 Paris Games women's final, Donna Vekic of Croatia, put her return into the net. And they were heard over and over again on a breezy, cloudy afternoon whenever things went Zheng’s way.

Which was rather often. The 21-year-old Zheng earned the biggest title of her still-nascent career by defeating Vekic 6-2, 6-3 with the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.