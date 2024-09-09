Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in the US Open men's final just weeks after his doping exoneration

NEW YORK: Jannik Sinner started slowly at the U.S. Open, dropping the first set he played after being exonerated in a doping case no one knew about until shortly before play began at Flushing Meadows.

If that episode initially hung over him during the tournament, Sinner was able to put it aside while on court. Was he ever. The No. 1-ranked Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with his typical relentless baseline game to win the men's championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, less than three weeks after word emerged of the Italian's two positive tests for a trace amount of an anabolic steroid.

"It was, and it's still, a little bit in my mind," Sinner said. "It's not that it's gone, but when I'm on court, I try to focus (on) the game, I try to handle the situation the best possible way. ... It was not easy, that's for sure, but ... I tried to stay focused, which I guess I've done a great job, mentally staying there every point I play."

This 2-hour, 15-minute victory gave him a second Grand Slam trophy — the other was at the Australian Open in January — and prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending the major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years.

Andy Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States. The last before Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, to even contest a final at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis also was Roddick, who lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

"I know we've been waiting for a champion for a long time," Fritz said, "so I'm sorry I couldn't get it done this time."

Still, this tournament was a success in many ways for U.S. tennis, with two women and two men from the country all in the semifinals for the first time at a major since the 2003 U.S. Open. Jessica Pegula reached the women's final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sinner improved to 55-5 with a tour-high six titles in 2024. That includes a 35-2 mark on hard courts, the surface used at both the Australian Open and U.S. Open. He's the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam trophies in the same season.

This was the first year since 2002 in which no member of the Big Three — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or the retired Federer — won at least one major. Instead, Sinner, who is 23, and Carlos Alcaraz, 21, split the four Slam titles.

"Nice to see new champions," Sinner said. "Nice to see new rivalries."