Taylor Fritz is back at the US Open after coming close to ending the Slam drought for American men

Two of Taylor Fritz's last 4 Slam losses came against Sinner or Alcaraz

Fritz has reached a career-best No. 4 in the rankings, behind only No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Alexander Zverev. In addition to making it to the final in New York before losing to Sinner — the first appearance in a title match for a U.S. man at any Grand Slam tournament since 2009 — Fritz also was beaten by Sinner in the final of the ATP Finals in Italy in November and by Alcaraz in the semifinals at Wimbledon last month.

"Against a player like that, if you don't show up, and you don't play with your front foot by going forward, applying pressure, and you let him dictate," Gabriel Diallo said about Fritz after losing to him at the All England Club, "the result is going to be the one that happened today."

A big serve, big forehand and increasingly effective return game have elevated Fritz toward the top of men's tennis, even if he — like many others — hasn't quite broken through for a major championship in this era of dominance by Sinner and Alcaraz.