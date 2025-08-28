Carlos Alcaraz banishes US Open demons to reach third round

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz put the "bad thoughts" of last year's early US Open exit behind him Wednesday as he charged into the third round with a straight-sets win over Mattia Bellucci.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz powered past world number 65 Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 to set up a meeting with another Italian, 32nd seed Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner, suffered a shock second-round loss at last year's tournament and revealed that was on his mind as he walked out for the night session on Arthur Ashe.

"If I'm honest, I thought about last year when I stepped on the court," said Alcaraz.

"Some bad thoughts. I was nervous about it, like thinking, okay, I don't want to do the same thing as I did last year, losing in the second round.

"I just thought about it a little bit, but, you know, I'm just really happy that I got through and have another chance in the third round."

Any prospect of a repeat letdown was quickly dismissed by the Spanish second seed who won the first five games against Bellucci.

The overmatched left-hander offered little resistance in the opening two sets against a player who now leads the ATP with 56 wins and six titles this season.