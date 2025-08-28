Daniil Medvedev is fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for US Open outburst

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $42,500 by the U.S. Open on Wednesday — more than a third of his $110,000 tournament prize money — for his meltdown during a first-round loss after a photographer wandered onto the court during the match.

Tournament referee Jake Garner docked Medvedev $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and another $12,500 for racket abuse. When the match ended, Medvedev repeatedly smacked a racket against his sideline chair, destroying the equipment.

Medvedev, a former No. 1-ranked player who won the championship at Flushing Meadows in 2021, was angered on Sunday night when chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to allow opponent Benjamin Bonzi another first serve after the bizarre interruption.

Bonzi was a point from winning while leading 5-4 in the third set when the photographer — whose credential was later revoked — began walking along the side of the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium just after a fault.