'Frustrated' Djokovic makes US Open third round for 19th time

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic believes he still has something to prove every time he steps on court as he reached the US Open third round for a record-equalling 19th time on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Djokovic battled past American qualifier Zachary Svajda in four sets to stay in the hunt for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title.
"One can always think that there is nothing more to achieve or to prove because you've done it all, but it's quite relative," said Djokovic. "It's quite individual the way you see it."
Djokovic dropped the first set in a laboured performance but recovered to win 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 as Svajda struggled with cramps.
"It's really about trying to make the most out of that day and win a tennis match, find a way to win," said Djokovic.
"So that's what I've done today. I mean, I'm not pleased with my level of tennis, but you have days like this where you're not playing at your best, but you just kind of find a way.
"I still love the feeling of competition, the drive that I feel on the court. I get really hard on myself a lot of the times because I expect myself to play always at the highest level, which is obviously not always possible."
The Serbian star is optimistic he will gradually find his rhythm as he continues to shake off the rust accrued following his post-Wimbledon hiatus.
"That's what I'm hoping, the deeper I go into the tournament the better I feel about my game," he said.
"Obviously a bit different for me the last couple of years body-wise. I get the wear and tear quicker than I used to do."
Slow start
Djokovic, a four-time champion in New York, made a sluggish start against his 145th-ranked opponent who had won just two main-draw matches at majors.
The 22-year-old Svajda snatched a tight first set in a tie-break when he smacked a bruising backhand down the line that Djokovic could not return.
Seventh seed Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the second set on the way to levelling up the match in bright sunshine on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.
Djokovic dropped serve early in the third set but then rattled off five consecutive games to grab the set after falling 3-1 behind.
With Svajda wilting and receiving regular treatment at changeovers, Djokovic pulled away to victory by winning 11 of the final 12 games to register a record-tying 191st hard-court match win at Grand Slams.
He also surpassed the mark he shared with Roger Federer by making the third round of a major for the 75th time, but Djokovic admitted he finds it tough not being at his best.
"I enjoy competing, but I don't enjoy not playing well," said Djokovic, who goes on to face Britain's Cam Norrie in the last 32.
"It's not a motivation thing. It's just like me a bit frustrated with my game and then I kind of go through stuff internally.
"I'm just trying to be locked in, you know. Just trying to solve the riddle once I'm on the court.
"Today was a little bit of a struggle to find that rhythm. That's why maybe you haven't seen me be so pumped after winning points and stuff."