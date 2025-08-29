Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko rant in US Open 'racism' storm

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka hit out at Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday after the Latvian triggered accusations of racism following her US Open exit.

Ostapenko was at the centre of controversy on Wednesday after launching a furious on-court tirade at African American opponent Taylor Townsend after losing her second round clash.

Townsend later revealed Ostapenko had accused her of having "no education and no class" in an angry verbal volley following the defeat.

Those remarks were interpreted as racist by many social media users, prompting Ostapenko to issue a denial late Wednesday.

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist," Ostapenko wrote on Instagram.

"I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from," she added, before reiterating that her criticism of Townsend was prompted by a perceived breach of etiquette.

Ostapenko's remarks continued to cause shockwaves around Flushing Meadows on Thursday however.

Japanese star Osaka, whose father is from Haiti, condemned Ostapenko's comments to Townsend as "terrible."

"I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport," Osaka said following her second round win over Hailey Baptiste.