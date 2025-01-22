Australian Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Emma Navarro and will face Madison Keys in the semifinals

MELBOURNE: Iga Swiatek's latest lopsided win at the Australian Open came via a 6-1, 6-2 score in the quarterfinals against No. 8 seed Emma Navarro on Wednesday.

The No. 2-seeded Swiatek not only has not dropped a set so far in the tournament, but also has lost a grand total of only 14 games as she seeks her first title at Melbourne Park and sixth Grand Slam trophy overall. The last woman to make it to the Australian Open semifinals having ceded fewer than 15 games was Maria Sharapova back in 2013.

"I'm really happy with the tournament overall," said Swiatek, who will face No. 19 Madison Keys of the U.S. on Thursday night for a berth in the final. "Being in the semis is great. I'll push for more."

Swiatek benefited from what appeared to be a missed double-bounce on a point she won in the second set, but Navarro did not immediately ask for a video review. Either way, Swiatek's dominance was pretty clear, even if she was modest about things afterward.

"Well, I think it was much more tougher than the score says," said Swiatek, a 23-year-old from Poland. "Emma's a fighter ... and I wanted to stay focused and keep my intensity."

The other women's semifinal is No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, against her good friend, No. 11 Paula Badosa.

Keys, whose best showing at a major was getting to the title match at the 2017 U.S. Open, was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner against Elina Svitolina and is into her third semifinal in Australia.