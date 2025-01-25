Jannik Sinner: No.1 who defied doping case to dominate men's tennis

MELBOURNE: Jannik Sinner's reserved public persona belies a mature and steely 23-year-old who has shown supreme mental strength to put aside a doping scandal and make another Australian Open final.

Sinner's status as Italy's biggest sporting star and the new dominant force in men's tennis has only risen over the past fortnight in Melbourne.

With Spain's golden boy and chief rival Carlos Alcaraz long gone he has just one more hurdle to clear, against Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final, to become back-to-back champion.

Only three other men have managed the feat at Melbourne Park since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner has positioned himself to join them despite being dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Hanging over his head is a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against his exoneration, the global body asking for Sinner to be banned for up to two years.

A hearing is scheduled at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for April. He has denied knowingly doping.