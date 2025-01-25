Unfulfilled talent Zverev on brink of Grand Slam breakthrough

MELBOURNE: Alexander Zverev has been trying for a decade to win a Grand Slam and has overcome an array of challenges to put himself on the brink of a breakthrough at the Australian Open.

The 6ft 6ins (1.98m) German has been destined for the top from a young age, hailing from a tennis family where his mother and father both played the sport to a high level in the former Soviet Union.

"For me, my family is everything and I owe them a lot for helping me to become the tennis player that I am today," the 27-year-old, often seen as the sport's most unfulfilled talent, said.

"They both worked extremely hard and taught my brother and me everything we know," added Zverev, who faces Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final in Melbourne.

He has been through the grinder on his way to the top, living with diabetes, dealing with a serious ankle injury and having allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend splashed across the world's newspapers.

The court case was dropped last year after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the French Open semi-finals.