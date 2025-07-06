Emma Navarro beats defending Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova. There will be a first-time winner

LONDON: Emma Navarro describes herself as "stubborn" and her tennis as "scrappy." The American's attitude and game both were in just the right places at Wimbledon on Saturday, when she pulled off another Grand Slam victory over a defending champion by eliminating Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sending an ill and dizzy Krejcikova home in the third round, the 10th-seeded Navarro extended a recent run of one-and-done winners at the All England Club and assured the grass-court major of yet another first-time women's champion.

"Something I take a lot of pride in is being tough and fighting till the last point, no matter what the circumstances are. It's something I always try to do," said Navarro, who was born in New York, grew up in South Carolina and won the 2021 NCAA championship for the University of Virginia. "I could never live with myself if I ever gave up. It's just not in my nature. I don't think it's in any of my family members' nature to ever give up on anything. I guess we're a stubborn bunch."

Krejcikova faded in the third set, getting her blood pressure checked at the changeover after Navarro broke her to lead 3-2 at No. 1 Court. Krejcikova ate a banana and drank liquids during the medical timeout, while Navarro walked to her guest box and spoke to her coach during the break in action.

When play resumed, Krejcikova showed clear signs of being in distress, often leaning over and placing her hands on her knees between points.

"I was actually feeling worse and worse," said Krejcikova, who was seeded 17th but now will tumble out of the top 70 in the WTA rankings. "It's very sad for me and very unfortunate."

This is hardly Navarro's first big win on a big stage. Last year, she eliminated Coco Gauff at Wimbledon to reach her first major quarterfinal. Then, in a rematch a couple of months later, Navarro won again at the U.S. Open — where Gauff was the 2023 champion — en route to her debut in a Slam semifinal.