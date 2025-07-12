Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon in a rematch of the French Open final

LONDON: First, Carlos Alcaraz did his part to set up The Grand Slam Rematch The Tennis World Wanted, barely averting a fifth set and getting past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals Friday to move within a victory of a third consecutive Wimbledon championship.

Then it was Jannik Sinner's turn keep up his end of the bargain, and he overwhelmed a not-fully-fit Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to get to the final at the All England Club for the first time.

So get ready for Sunday: No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 2 Alcaraz for the title on the grass courts of Wimbledon, exactly five weeks after their riveting and remarkable final on the red clay of the French Open.

Sinner grabbed a two-set lead in that one, then held a trio of match points, before Alcaraz came all the way back to win after 5 hours, 29 minutes filled with brilliance from both.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pushed each other in Paris

Asked to reflect on what happened in Paris, Alcaraz began by saying, "Probably the best," then cut himself off.

"I mean, 'probably,' no. It was the best match that I have ever played so far. I'm not surprised he just pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday — just to be in the limit, to be on the line. Just going to be a great day, a great final. I'm just excited about it," Alcaraz said, speaking for anybody who might have paid any attention to that classic at Roland-Garros.

"I just hope not to be 5 1/2 hours on court again," he added with a smile. "If I have to, I will. But I think it's going to be great."

Who wouldn't expect this one to be?

"Hopefully it's going to be a good match, like the last one," Sinner said. "I don't know if it'll get better, because I don't think it's possible."