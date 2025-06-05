French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to set up a semifinal showdown with Jannik Sinner

PARIS: A crucial moment arrived more than 2 1/2 hours into Novak Djokovic’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 French Open quarterfinal victory over Alexander Zverev. It was the fourth set, and Djokovic led, but Zverev was in possession of a break point and a chance to get back into Wednesday’s match.

They engaged in a 41-stroke exchange, the longest of a buggy and breezy night, and Djokovic came out on top, smacking a forehand winner. He stayed in place afterward, breathing heavily, with hands on hips, scanning the standing ovation from thousands of Court Philippe-Chatrier spectators. He soon held serve for a 4-2 lead in that set and was back on track.

Djokovic might be 38 now. He might have slogged through a pair of three-match losing skids this season and slid to No. 6 in the rankings. What hasn’t changed is Djokovic’s determination or his ability to be his best on big stages — and now he’s two wins from a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic proved too much for No. 3 seed Zverev, a man who’s a decade younger and was last year’s runner-up at Roland-Garros, and set up a semifinal against No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is pleased to show himself, and others, he’s still got it

“I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences,” Djokovic said. “It’s a proven kind of testament to myself that I can — and to others that I can — still play on the highest level.”

Earlier Wednesday, Sinner continued his overpowering run through the bracket by dismissing Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-5, 6-0. Sinner not only hasn’t dropped a set so far, but he has ceded a total of only 36 games through five matches.