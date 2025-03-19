Andreeva blocking out hype as she targets Sunshine Double

MIAMI: Teenage starlet Mirra Andreeva says she is staying off social media and ignoring the hype after her triumph at Indian Wells on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Russian beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA 1000 title in California to confirm her status as the rising star in the sport.

But in the near non-stop world of the WTA Tour, Andreeva has had little time to savor her second WTA 1000 level success, flying to Miami on Monday for this week's tournament.

"I've had a great tournament and I'm still excited about the win. It was a great, great match in the final and I'm super happy about the win. And now, unfortunately, I have to focus on Miami and I'm going to try my best to win as many matches here," she said.

Andreeva was quick though to assure local media that despite the quick turnaround she was looking forward to taking on another strong field in the Miami Open.

"Of course, I'm super excited and super pumped to be playing this tournament for the first time," she said.

The quick turn-around means, however, that Andreeva hasn't had time to scroll too many messages or take in the excitement her win generated among tennis fans.

"I would say that I just kind of stay off the social media. So, I don't really see anything or see what people are talking about," she said.

"I don't know if they talk a lot or no. So, but sometimes when it happens and I see that I receive a lot of messages or comments, you know, I just have a great team around me and they help to kind of turn it off and just spend some quality time with them.

"And if I have, I don't know, any pressure or doubts in myself, I just talk. And if they help me, most of the time they do," she added.