Carlos Alcaraz doesn't support the lawsuit from the tennis players' group Novak Djokovic founded

MIAMI GARDENS: Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz was unaware that there would be a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court against some of the groups that run tennis and made clear Wednesday that he does not back the effort by the players' association co-founded by Novak Djokovic.

"There are some things that I agree (with). There are some other things that I (don't) agree with," Alcaraz said about the antitrust case when asked about it at a pre-tournament news conference for the Miami Open, where he is seeded second. "But the main thing here is that I am not supporting that. So that's it."

The Professional Tennis Players' Association, which said it had the backing of more than 250 athletes, sued in New York on Tuesday and also took action in Brussels and London, calling the organizations in charge of the sport — the women's (WTA) and men's (ATP) tours, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the agency that oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption efforts (ITIA) — a " cartel."

"Honestly, it was surprising for me, because nobody told me (anything) about it," Alcaraz said. "So I just saw it on social media."

He, like some other players, was quoted in the 150-pages-plus filing — something else that caught the 21-year-old Spaniard off-guard.