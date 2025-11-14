Alcaraz beats Sinner to year-end world number one after defeating Musetti at ATP Finals

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz knocked rival Jannik Sinner off the top of the standings on Thursday after securing the year-end world number one spot by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals 6-4, 6-1 in Turin.

A double-Grand Slam winner this season, Alcaraz will be ahead of Sinner in the updated men's rankings on Monday thanks to his success over Musetti which also sealed first place for the Spaniard in the Jimmy Connors Group at the season-ending tournament.

Alcaraz, who has won 70 matches so far this season, could lose his semi-final on Saturday but will now still finish 2025 top of the pile, even if Sinner retains his Finals title on home turf.

But Alcaraz looks in no mood to do that as he seeks his first Finals triumph, and he appears to be on course for yet another final showdown against Italy's Sinner, who qualified in first place from the Bjorn Borg Group on Wednesday.

"It means the world to me to be honest, the year number one is always a goal," said Alcaraz.

"To be honest at the beginning of the year I saw the number one really far away, Jannik being there winning almost every tournament he plays.