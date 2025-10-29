Carlos Alcaraz stunned in Paris Masters opener by Britain's Norrie

PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz was stunned in his opening match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday as he went down to 31st-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has never won the Paris Masters in five attempts and now faces losing his place atop the rankings should rival Jannik Sinner win the tournament in the French capital.

Returning from three weeks out of official competition due to an ankle issue, Alcaraz claimed the opening set as he displayed his usual combination of fire and flair.

However, much like his ultimately successful run at the French Open this spring, the Spaniard's level dropped off a cliff mid-match.

This time he was made to pay.

"I'm really disappointed about my level today," Alcaraz told reporters after the loss.

"I had all the ideas clear, all the goals clear but today even in the first set which I won I felt I could do a lot more than I actually did.

"I have to give credit to Cam... He played really well today, a solid match, and I think that was the key."