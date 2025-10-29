Jannik Sinner says 'impossible' to finish year as world number one

PARIS: Jannik Sinner said Tuesday that he had come to terms with finishing the season behind rival Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings.

The Italian world number two lost top spot in the standings when he fell to the Spaniard in the final of the US Open in September -- after having held it for 65 weeks.

"It's impossible (to finish the year at No. 1). Honestly, I'm not thinking about this at the moment. It's going to be a goal for next year," Sinner told reporters ahead of his opening match at the Paris Masters.

Trailing the Spaniard by less than 1,000 points, Sinner could theoretically overtake Alcaraz if he wins the Paris Masters and his rival fails to reach the last four.

But he will then have to defend 1,500 points at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin -- which he won in 2024 -- whereas his rival was eliminated in the group stage and has few points to lose.

"This year it's not in my hands," Sinner simply added.