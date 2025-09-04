Naomi Osaka downs Muchova to reach US Open semi-final

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka surged back to the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time in five years on Wednesday with a straight-sets defeat of Karolina Muchova.

The Japanese 23rd seed held her nerve to defeat the Czech 11th seed 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in just under two hours on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Two-time US Open champion Osaka will now face eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in Thursday's semi-finals, and will head into that showdown brimming with confidence after another polished performance.

Osaka, who eliminated third seed Coco Gauff in the last 16, has beaten three higher-ranked opponents on her journey to the last four and has shown flashes of the class that earned her four Grand Slam singles titles before she paused her career in 2023 due to the birth of her daughter.

Osaka, 27, said during her hiatus from tennis she had dreamed of returning to the elite stage.

"I'm just really grateful to be here. Honestly I was sitting up there and watching and hoping I would have the opportunity to play on this court again. My dream is coming true."

Osaka said her journey back to the elite level of Grand Slam tennis had given her a new perspective on tennis.

"I learned I loved tennis way more than I thought I did, and I learned that I actually really love challenges," she said.