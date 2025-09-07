Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova for her 2nd consecutive US Open title and 4th at a major

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka was two points away from what eventually would be a second consecutive U.S. Open title when she had what should have been a routine — easy, even — overhead smash. Instead, while backpedaling, she dumped the ball into the net, giving her opponent, Amanda Anisimova, a break chance.

After that excruciating miss Saturday, Sabalenka dropped her racket on the blue court and smiled a rueful smile. She began to feel the sort of emotions that got the better of her during losses in the finals at the Australian Open in January and French Open bubble up. She tried to compose herself.

"I just let the doubt get into my head," Sabalenka explained. "But then I turned around and I took a deep breath in, and I was like, 'OK. It happens. It's in the past. Let's focus on the next one.'"

So everything was fine from there? Well, no. "She broke me," Sabalenka said with a loud laugh. "I was like, 'OK. ... Reset."

It took another 15 minutes to complete the job, but the No. 1-seeded Sabalenka did reset, unlike at those earlier title matches in 2025, and was able to kneel on Arthur Ashe Stadium's court while covering her face with her hands after beating Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3). That made Sabalenka the first woman to earn the trophy at Flushing Meadows in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2012-14.