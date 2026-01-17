Djokovic fancies chances at Australian Open despite 'missing a bit of juice'

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic said Saturday he likes his chances at the Australian Open despite "missing a bit of juice" in the legs, declaring he can still beat anyone on his day.

The Serbian great, 38, is targeting a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne and elusive 25th major crown.

To do so he must get past Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles since Djokovic won his 24th major at the 2023 US Open.

The former number one made the semis at all four majors last year and still has belief that he can take down the big two.

"Look, I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody," he said on the eve of the tournament.

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you guys or competing.

"I still have the drive and of course I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else.

"That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always in any tournament, particularly here."

Should he upset the odds, Djokovic would finally move clear of Australia's Margaret Court to stand alone with a record number of Slam titles.