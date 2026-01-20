Defending champion Madison Keys trails early but advances to second round at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Madison Keys struggled early but held on to defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova and her offbeat style of game 7-6 (6), 6-1 in a first-round match Tuesday at the Australian Open.

Ninth-seeded Keys, playing in her 50th Grand Slam tournament, dug herself into a deep hole at Rod Laver Arena. She trailed 4-0 in the first set and rallied to force a tiebreaker against the Ukrainian.

Oliynkyoka, playing in her first Grand Slam main draw, also raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker but failed to cash in on two set-point opportunities.

"Obviously I was very nervous at the start," Keys said. "As nervous as I was . . . I'm really glad to be back, and that I got through that match."

Keys praised Oliynykova, who signed autographs, accepted loud applause, and waved a Ukrainian flag on-court after the match.

"My opponent today was incredible," Keys said. "She started so well. Such a great competitor. She definitely made it tricky for me."

Different strokes

Oliynykova kept Keys off stride, particularly in the first set, with random shots, which included high lobs — moon shots — that forced Keys deep behind the baseline. The Ukrainian's strong defense and unorthodox play also kept her in the match early.

"A little bit more of like an unconventional style," Keys said. "I feel like that made things a little extra tricky at the start. I felt like at the end of the tiebreaker I really kind of found my game and then was able to carry that into the second set."