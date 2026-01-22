Djokovic's 399th Grand Slam match win propels him into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in this Australian Open and then didn't lose another point against Francesco Maestrelli, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

It was Djokovic's 399th win in a Grand Slam singles match, leaving the 24-time major just one more to be the first player ever to reach 400.

The break of serve, in the sixth game of the third set Thursday, was almost like Djokovic was doing a rehearsal for later matches. He followed a second serve to the net but then missed the volley to give it up.

It stung the 38-year-old Djokovic, a noted perfectionist. He broke Maestrelli at love in the next game to take a 5-2 lead, smacking the last ball into the net after the Italian, ranked No. 141, hit a groundstroke long.

Djokovic held at love in an eight-point roll to finish things off. He's in Australia seeking an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a 25th major overall, which would make him the most decorated tennis player of all time.

"I didn't know much about him until yesterday," Djokovic said of the 23-year-old Maestrelli, who advanced through qualifying to make his Grand Slam main draw debut. "Nevertheless, respect is always there. I don't underestimate anyone.

"He's got a big serve. He's got a big game. He's lacking experience on the big stage but he's got the game to go high."

In the third round, Djokovic will meet Botic Van de Zandschulp, who beat Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-3.

Keys to success

Defending champion Madison Keys was down a double break in the second set before rallying to beat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5.

"Once I kind of got back momentum I just tried to sink my teeth into the set," Keys said of the second set.

Melbourne is where Keys made her Grand Slam breakthrough 12 months ago, and throughout her entire trip back so far, people have been asking her how confident she is about defending a major for the first time.

"The emotions are maybe just, like, a little bit more heightened," she said. "I think in those tough kind of moments like today, getting down in that second set, just kind of reminding yourself that you have been here before, you figured it out."