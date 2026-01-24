Tennis

Amanda Anisimova ramps up Melbourne title bid with imperious win

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Peyton Stearns in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Peyton Stearns in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.(Photo | AP)
MELBOURNE: Amanda Anisimova ramped up her Australian Open title charge with a 6-1, 6-4 beating of fellow American Peyton Stearns on Saturday to reach the last 16 in imperious fashion.

The fourth seed defied a Melbourne Park heatwave to run out a comfortable winner in 71 minutes in roasting sunshine.

The impressive 24-year-old will play either 13th-seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic or China's Wang Xinyu for a place in the quarter-finals.

Anisimova enjoyed a breakout year in 2025, reaching finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and is aiming to go one better in 2026

"Super-hot today," Anisimova said in her on-court interview, which she conducted wrapped in an ice towel.

"I had a lot of fun today playing in front of you guys, especially a lot of American supporters."

Anisimova steamrollered the 68th-ranked Stearns in the first set at Margaret Court Arena.

The 24-year-old Stearns held up the victory charge in the second set as Anisimova wobbled on her serve.

The world number four looked briefly rattled as Stearns won three games in a row after trailing 5-1.

It only delayed the inevitable, but not before Anisimova racked up a seventh double fault.

"We were just battling it out there at the end," said Anisimova, who is yet to drop a set in three matches at the first major of the season.

She defeated Switzerland's Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-2 in her opener and dismissed Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in round two.

