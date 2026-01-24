Djokovic secures 400th Grand Slam match win to extend record, ties Federer’s Australian Open mark

MELBOURNE: An even 400 in Grand Slams and 102 in Australia. Novak Djokovic just keeps setting tennis records.

The 24-time major winner became the first player to reach 400 wins in Grand Slam singles when he beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Saturday night in the third round of the Australian Open.

It improved his win-loss record to 102-10 at the Australian Open, too, equaling Roger Federer’s career haul for the most-ever match wins at the season’s first major.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times, more than anyone else. At 38, he’s in Australia aiming for a 25th career major that would make him the most decorated tennis player of all time.

He was in control from the start against van de Zandschulp and was untroubled except for a few moments in the third set — when he tripped and tumbled to the court in the third game, and later when he faced two set points in the 12th.

A medical timeout at the changeover after the third, when the trainer taped the ball of his right foot, and a forehand winner down the line diffused the first two of those issues.

As Djokovic faced his second set point, chair umpire John Blom had to urge the crowd — repeatedly — not to make noise between the first and second serves.

An animated Djokovic saved the next one, too, pretending to head the ball like a soccer player as the Dutchman’s shot sailed over the baseline.