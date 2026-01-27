Alcaraz rolls into maiden Australian Open semi-final, sets up date with Zverev

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday and a clash with Alexander Zverev to take a step closer to tennis history.

The Spanish world number one silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd in brushing aside home hope Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz is yet to drop a set as he arrows in on a maiden Australian Open crown.

"I'm just really happy how I'm playing every match, each round my level is increasing," he said, in a warning to his rivals.

"Today I felt really comfortable, playing great tennis that I am really proud of," added Alcaraz, who had never previously gone beyond the quarter-finals in Australia in four previous visits.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that Alcaraz has not won.

Should he beat Zverev and then win Sunday's final, he would surpass compatriot and legend Rafael Nadal as the youngest man to win all four majors.

Nadal was 24 when he did it.

Top seed Alcaraz started like a train against the Australian sixth seed, who has reached the last eight of all the Grand Slams -- and still never gone further.

In a topsy-turvy opening set, the six-time major champion Alcaraz raced into a 3-0 lead, only for De Minaur to rattle off three games in a row for 3-3, to roars of approval.