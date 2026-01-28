Dominant Pegula sets up Australian Open semi-final against Rybakina

MELBOURNE: Jessica Pegula will meet Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open semi-finals after dismantling error-strewn Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday in an all-American showdown.

The sixth seed won 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) to end fourth-seeded Anisimova's hopes of a third Grand Slam final in a row.

Anisimova racked up 44 unforced errors to Pegula's 21.

Pegula is yet to drop a set in Melbourne and is narrowing in on her first major crown at the age of 31.

The closest she has come to a major title was losing the 2024 US Open final to Aryna Sabalenka.

The other semi-final at Melbourne Park is between world number one Sabalenka and Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina.

"It's awesome," Pegula said of reaching her first Australian semi-final, having beaten defending champion Madison Keys in the previous round.

"I thought it's got to be coming (a semi-final), I feel like I play really good tennis here, I like the conditions here.

"I knew she was going to step it up in the second set but I told myself to keep holding serve.

She added: "It was a bit windy out there so I had to play to the conditions... I feel like when she's down she plays like she has nothing to lose."