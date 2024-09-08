Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Pegula in US Open thriller to secure third Grand Slam title

NEW YORK: Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open and her third Grand Slam crown with a thrilling victory over a gallant Jessica Pegula in a rollercoaster final on Saturday.

World number two Sabalenka triumphed 7-5, 7-5 to add the New York title to her back-to-back Australian Open victories.

Pegula went down fighting, however, recovering from 0-3 and break point down to lead 5-3 in the second set before Sabalenka came through.

The 26-year-old from Belarus clubbed 40 winners to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to capture both hardcourt majors in the same season.

"I'm speechless. So many times I was close to the US Open title and finally I got it," said Sabalenka, the runner-up last year and semi-finalist in 2022 and 2023.

"Never give up on your dream. Work hard. I'm super proud of myself."

Pegula had arrived in New York with a title in Toronto and runner-up spot to Sabalenka in Cincinnati.

She had won 15 out of 16 matches on the North American summer hard court swing.

"I wish she would have at least let me get one set. We had a tough match in Cincinnati a few weeks ago and she's one of the best in the world," said the American.

"She's super powerful and isn't going to give you anything. She can take the racquet out of your hand.

"I'm just glad I was able to stay in there and keep taking opportunities."