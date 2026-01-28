Relentless Sinner sets up Australian Open blockbuster with Djokovic

MELBOURNE: "Physically strong" reigning champion Jannik Sinner will face 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final after taming Ben Shelton on Wednesday in straight sets.

The Italian second seed swatted aside the American eighth seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has dropped only one set in moving ominously into the last four.

The other semi-final at Melbourne Park is between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and third-ranked Alexander Zverev.

"We go day by day, today I felt I was moving again a little bit better, I feel physically stronger again," the relentless Sinner said after easing into a sixth consecutive Grand Slam semi-final.

"We all know what challenge I am up to," he said of facing Djokovic, 38.

"These are the moments you practise for and wake up for in the morning.

"It improves you as a player and a person, we are lucky to have Novak still here playing incredible tennis for his age."

Sinner and Shelton came into the quarter-final with the Italian having won eight of their nine previous meetings in straight sets.