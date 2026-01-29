Rybakina battles past Pegula to reach Australian Open final without dropping a set

MELBOURNE: Elena Rybakina battled past Jessica Pegula into the Australian Open final on Thursday with the fifth seed setting up a repeat of her 2023 title match against Aryna Sabalenka.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who is targeting a second Grand Slam crown, downed the American sixth seed 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a 1hr 40min arm-wrestle on the Rod Laver Arena and is yet to drop a set all tournament.

The 26-year-old's reward is an all-or-nothing clash on Saturday against the Belarusian world number one, who shattered her dreams three years ago by rallying from a set down to lift the trophy.

"It was such a battle. It was an epic second set. I'm really glad I managed to win it," she said.

"I'm really proud that no matter the situation, I was leading, and then, of course, it was very tight, I still stayed there. I was fighting for each point and just happy.

"Overall, it's a lot of positives to take."

Moscow-born Rybakina, who defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, is trying to get back on the Grand Slam title board for the first time in three-and-a-half years after winning Wimbledon in 2022.

She has been in sizzling recent form, beating Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals in Riyadh in November and winning 19 of her last 20 matches.

Dubai-based Rybakina made a statement start, holding to love, then forced a break when a nervy Pegula slapped a backhand into the net.