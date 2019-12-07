INTERVIEW | We want students to be a brand by themselves, says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister

S Viswanath and Jayanth P By

Audimulapu Suresh sees no logic in arguments that introduction of English medium in government schools will sound the death knell for Telugu.

Speaking to S Viswanath and Jayanth P, the former IRAS official asserts it is a practical solution to a practical problem and Telugu would be given more importance.

Your government’s decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in government schools from next academic year is being criticised by other political parties and leaders, especially Pawan Kalyan.

There is no logic in their arguments. For instance, he is using Amuktamalyada as an example and is claiming that people aren’t reading it. Did he ever read it? Amuktamalyada is only for people pursuing literature in Telugu. Our government is not talking about literature in Telugu, we are only talking about the medium of instruction. The Article 351 he referred to pertains only to languages of linguistic minority, but not all.

We are following a three-language formula, as per the National Education Policy, 2009. Some States like Tamil Nadu follow two-language system. In the three-language formula, English or Hindi is the third language, while the first language is the native language of a respective State. In AP, after introducing English medium, the first language would be Telugu, second Hindi and then English. In Odia-speaking areas, the first language would be Odia. In Urdu or Bengali medium schools, Urdu or Bengali will be the first language. There, the second language will be Telugu instead of Hindi as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to protect Telugu. The third language in those schools will be English.

Instead of running parallel mediums of instruction or giving students the option to choose, why is English being made mandatory?

It is not that all the 45,000 schools will straight away be switching to English medium. About 62 percent of students study in English, especially from classes 6 to 10. It goes without saying that students and parents want English medium at primary level as well.

We are offering English education free of cost. Parallel mediums have already been tested and done. We want to draw a line. Enough is enough. It will be easy for classes 1 to 5. Classes 1 to 3 only have three subjects: Telugu, English and Maths.

Telugu and English remain the same. Math will be the only one which will be different. I am not saying that there won’t be challenges. We have consciously taken the decision. So, we will address the issues. When the Government of India has given a call for Right To Education (RTE), our leader Jagan has given a call for Right To English Education. That is our clarion call.

In fact, 1-5 classes segment in rural areas belong to oppressed classes, minorities, SCs, STs, who can’t afford costly education. Why should preservation of Telugu be the responsibility of the oppressed and downtrodden.

With rapid advancement of technology changes and development, there will be a sea change in the years ahead. So, to keep up with these changes, we need to have a common language. That language is English. China, Japan and South Korea, which are staunch conservatives, are embracing English.

Take the example of Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan is a product of Hyderabad Public School. He speaks grammatically correct English. He can also speak Telugu. But, look at Chandrababu Naidu!

The fruits of our labour will be reaped 20 years later, by when the entire economic and employment scenario will change. The lower economic and social classes are extremely happy. But there is only six months to make the switch.

Only Mathematics for classes 3 to 6 is a problem. We have 1.88 lakh teachers of whom we have to train one lakh. My teachers are the best and are competitive. They passed DSc, a tough exam equivalent to Group II entrance. They are well qualified, but just need some training and confidence. Bridge courses will be introduced to address this issue.

Moreover, we need English only for reading and writing. For day to day communication, we will use Telugu. Scientifically it is proven that school-going children can learn up to six languages at that age.

Did we ever say we are dispensing with Telugu? We have always emphasised that first language would be Telugu, meaning it would be given more importance as a language, but not the medium of instruction. If the students want to learn Telugu literature, poetry and want to develop expertise, there is no problem...we are there. The argument of forgetting Telugu is being made just for the sake of it. Why will we forget? Be practical. The medium of instruction is English. Since knowledge and opportunities are available in English, we want the students to get some skills and proficiency in one largely accepted language.

Are you trying to say there won’t be a Telugu medium school or college in AP at all?

See, we are clear that the medium of instruction would be English whether it is a school or college. If somebody wants to study in Telugu medium, it is up to them.

But, after seeing the demand and response, and when English is available at an affordable price, how will you expect more enrolment in a vernacular language?

On our watch, education will be improved on five parameters: accessibility, affordability, equity, quality, and accountability. We are making education accessible by making it affordable. We also have regulatory commissions that will restrict and monitor fee structure in both the public and private institutes. If poverty is still a barrier, we are giving Amma Vodi.



What are the government’s priorities with respect to change in the curriculum?

We want students to be a part of outcome-based learning. These skills are called 21st-century skills. Everybody now knows how to use a mobile/internet. Everybody has to follow the laws of change in nature. If you don’t learn the present technology and say you want a job, it isn’t possible. You have to do a crash course after education, pay more and then learn it. Instead, why can’t you integrate the latest technology in the syllabus? Students should be empowered to choose his/her course as per demand in the market.

Is that why you are looking at adding one more year to undergraduate courses?

Yes. The education being imparted to this generation doesn’t make them employable. If there is unemployment, we can address it. If they are unemployable, it is dangerous. Somewhere somebody has to think and take an initiative. We have thought about it. Skilling is the only panacea to make this generation market-ready.

We want a student to be a brand by himself/herself. So, for that reason, their present courses are not sufficient. They have to do a one-year apprenticeship. In the process, they are going to spend five years on engineering and four years for other degree courses.

Will that be made mandatory?

If they don’t want to do it, we will give an early exit. We will give multiple exit options. We will give a new degree if statutory bodies like AICTE don’t approve. Instead of BTech, we will give BTech (honours).

It will be a win-win situation because when we tie-up with industries for apprenticeships, the companies will realise the skills and standards of our students. They will come running to AP. One has to sell for oneself.

When are you planning to introduce it?

We are working on it. It will soon be introduced. We also have carved out a department for skill development and brought it under CM’s control.



What is the progress on the Amma Vodi scheme?

It will start from January 9. The accounts and information pertaining to the beneficiaries have been sanitised. Our intention is no genuine student or mother is left out.



What about vacancies in universities? Any plan to fill them up?

Over a period of time, education, especially higher education, has been totally neglected. There are 50 per cent vacancies.Whatever recruitment was done in the past, it was on an ad hoc basis.

That too, the guidelines and stipulations were ignored. We realised that faculty in most universities is absolutely skeletal. Quality has come down as a result. Most don’t have accreditations.

So, how to expect world-class facilities?

In a short time we will come up with a notification to address this issue.