National Highways to have CCTVs every 2 kms of 230-km stretch passing through Krishna district

NHAI to monitor vehicles, reach out to those involved in road accidents on the highways.

Published: 08th December 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With an increase recorded in the number of road fatalities on national highways (NH), the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is contemplating installing CCTV cameras every 2 km on the entire 230-km stretch passing through Krishna district, said NHAI project director M Vidya Sagar.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, Vidya Sagar said that NH-16 and NH-65 pass through Vijayawada city, while one more four-lane highway runs between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam.

“We are contemplating installing CCTV cameras every 2 km on the stretch to strengthen the monitoring system and track the condition of the vehicles. This will also help to identify those involved in accidents in any particular stretch. The system not only helps us to identify the vehicular movement but also provide an option to extend medical support in case of emergency,” he said.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor case: CCTVs footages helped in nabbing the accused

Elaborating further, the NHAI project director said that as part of the agreement with the contractors concerned, the CCTV installation works will be carried out in a phased manner across the district.

At present, the CCTV cameras are already installed at 24 locations on the 64.6 km stretch between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. Basing on the requirement, the number of CCTVs will be increased gradually on the stretch.

Proposals are also under review to provide a similar facility on the six-lane road, which is being developed between Vijayawada-Gundugolanu (78 km), he said, adding that other routes where CCTV cameras are likely to come up on the NH stretches include 49-km stretch between Vijayawada-Nandigama and 37.9-km stretch between Chendragudem-Tiruvuru.

TAGS
CCTV highways National highways cctv Krishna NH cctv
