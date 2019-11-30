Hyderabad veterinary doctor case: CCTVs footages helped in nabbing the accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four CCTV cameras provided vital clues to the police about the vehicle movement, which made their job easier in solving the veterinary doctor rape and murder case.

CCTV footage from two cameras at the toll plaza, one at the petrol pump at Kothur and another one at Shadnagar were taken.

Though clues from CCTV cameras helped police, the victim's conversation with her sister explaining the physical features of the accused and their vehicle also helped.

The victim also told her sister that she had parked her vehicle near the open plot. Based on this clue, police swooped the area, inquiring those present at the spot, including the toll plaza staff.

They have confided of noticing a lorry parked near the open plot since Wednesday evening. The Police found out that the vehicle belonged to one Srinivas Reddy from Rajendranagar who owns a fleet of lorries.

Further, they found that Areef and Shiva were on duty on the vehicle and within hours, they were traced.

Police found that the lorry was parked a little away from the scooter when the victim parked it at the spot. But after hatching a plan, they moved the lorry ahead and stopped it beside the scooter, blocking its view from the main road.

They parked their vehicle in such a way that, the view of the scooter and the abutting open plot are blocked from public view.