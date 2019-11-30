Home States Telangana

Hyderabad veterinary doctor case: CCTVs footages helped in nabbing the accused

The victim's conversation with her sister explaining the physical features of the accused and their vehicle also helped the police.

Published: 30th November 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four CCTV cameras provided vital clues to the police about the vehicle movement, which made their job easier in solving the veterinary doctor rape and murder case. 

CCTV footage from two cameras at the toll plaza, one at the petrol pump at Kothur and another one at Shadnagar were taken.

Though clues from CCTV cameras helped police, the victim's conversation with her sister explaining the physical features of the accused and their vehicle also helped.

The victim also told her sister that she had parked her vehicle near the open plot. Based on this clue, police swooped the area, inquiring those present at the spot, including the toll plaza staff.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterniary doctor case - Accused forced victim to drink alcohol before raping her

They have confided of noticing a lorry parked near the open plot since Wednesday evening. The Police found out that the vehicle belonged to one Srinivas Reddy from Rajendranagar who owns a fleet of lorries.

Further, they found that Areef and Shiva were on duty on the vehicle and within hours, they were traced.

Police found that the lorry was parked a little away from the scooter when the victim parked it at the spot. But after hatching a plan, they moved the lorry ahead and stopped it beside the scooter, blocking its view from the main road.

They parked their vehicle in such a way that, the view of the scooter and the abutting open plot are blocked from public view. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabd veterinary doctor vetrinary doctor rape Hyderabd rape case cyberabad
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp