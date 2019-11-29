Cyberabad police arrest four men in Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday said that the four men involved in the rape and murder of veterinary doctor have been traced and nabbed.

The accused were booked under sections 376D, 302, 201 of IPC and Criminal Amendment act of 2013.

"The case will be tried in a fast-track court and efforts will be made so that the accused gets capital punishment," said Sajjanar. He further added that a probe is on to verify if the accused had any past criminal record.

Denying delay on the part of police personnel as alleged by the victim's family members, he said that allegations have come to his notice and a detailed inquiry will be conducted and action will be initiated accordingly. "Our people have responded immediately when her sister approached RGI airport police station first and immediately all personnel swung into action to trace the missing victim," he said.

He said that the teams visited the toll plaza and inquired in the surroundings on the first hand but they did not search in the abutting open plot.

Explaining the gruesome incident, Sajjanar said that the accused noticed the victim parking her scooter in an open area near the plot, hatched a plan to trap and rape her.

While consuming alcohol in their vehicle, they discussed how to trap the victim.

Jollu Shiva(20) came up with the idea of deflating the rear tyre of the scooter so that she will not move from the spot. His distant relative Jollu Naveen deflated the tyre and they waited for the victim to return to her scooter.

As soon as she arrived at the spot, the main accused Mohammed alias Areef saw her from the vehicle, alighted from the lorry and approached her. As she was about to start the vehicle, he told that the tyre had become flat and offered to help her. He then sent the vehicle for repair with Shiva but he returned saying all the shops were closed.

Even before the victim could respond to him, Mohammad, Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu dragged her into the open plot abutting the road. They dragged her for about 15 meters into the plot and after making sure that they are not visible from the road, they raped her one by one.

Inquiries revealed that before raping her, the accused had assaulted on the left rear portion of her head, leaving her in an unconscious state. Further, after raping her, while Shiva held her legs, Areef smothered and gagged her, killing her on the spot.

Later, they removed the number plate of her scooter, dumped her body in the lorry cabin and started. While Areef and Chennakeshavulu travelled in the lorry, the other two followed the lorry on the scooter.

From the toll plaza, they started at 10.22 pm on Wednesday, took a U-turn after the toll plaza and started towards Shadnagar. They took more than two hours to cover the 28.37 Kms stretch till Chatanpally, where they dumped the body.

On the way, the accused tried to purchase fuel from two petrol pumps in an empty bottle, but the staff insisted that they fill fuel only in the vehicle. They finally succeeded at a petrol pump near Kothur where they got petrol in a bottle.

Further, they stopped their vehicles near JP Dargah X roads and drew diesel from their lorry into a bottle. Then they took a U-turn near Shadnagar X roads, stopped on the culvert at Chatanpally.

They carried the body underneath the culvert by wrapping in a blanket and set in on fire using petrol and diesel and started from the spot.

After some time, Shiva and Naveen went to the culvert again to check if the body was burnt completely and returned to Kothur where the other two were waiting in the lorry. Later they headed to Aramghar X roads.

The next day, Mohammad delivered the brick load at Sikh Chawni in the city, while others fled from there.

Sajjanar further informed that as the customer who was to receive the brick load did not respond to the phone calls, the accused stopped near the toll plaza and waited for the customer. They were coming with the load from Raichur in Karnataka.