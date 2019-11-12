TDP holds YSRC responsible for sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh, releases charge sheet against 67 people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's 12-hour 'Deeksha' on November 14 to protest against the shortage of sand and government’s negligence, TDP on Tuesday, released a charge sheet against 67 YSRC leaders including family members, relatives and followers of MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders of the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, TDP leaders including K Atchananaidu, Kalava Srinivasulu, N Chinna Rajappa, Bonda Uma, Akhila Priya, A Rajendraprasad, N Ramanaidu, Varla Ramaiah, accused the ruling party of creating artificial sand scarcity during last five months, which has an adverse impact on lakhs of people depending on the construction sector.

Reading out the charge sheet, Alapati Rajendraprasad said Botsa Satyanarayana conflict with his party MP, the dispute between MP Suresh and MLA V Sridevi is due to the difference on sharing of illegal revenue from the sand smuggling.

ALSO READ: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites people to deeksha over sand scarcity

“Sand that is not available to the common man is being smuggled out of the State, so the pockets of YSRC leaders and their men can get filled,” he accused and asked what more evidence is needed.

Senior party leader Kalava Srinivasulu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the main culprit behind artificial sand scarcity, while another leader N Chinna Rajappa alleged that it was created by the government to help the cement companies increase their prices.

“They say sand is available online. But for whom? Only for YSRC leaders and followers. The common man is unable to get sand online. All he gets is no stock message,” said TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu.

TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya accused YSRC leaders of threatening construction workers participating in the agitations.

Party deputy floor leader in the Assembly K Atchannaidu said they not only are exposing the YSRC leader involved in sand smuggling and scarcity, but also urging people to extend support to Chandrababu Naidu’s 12-hour Deeksha on November 14.

“Just like all parties and organizations have come together in Telangana to support APSRTC employees' cause, all parties and organizations in AP should also come together to extend solidarity to construction workers,” he said.

Later in the day, TDP leaders after inspecting the arrangements at Dharna Chowk for 12-hour Deeksha on November 14, met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to submit a memorandum urging him to use his good offices to resolve the sand scarcity issue.