Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP holds YSRC responsible for sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh, releases charge sheet against 67 people

TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya accused YSRC leaders of threatening construction workers participating in the agitations to protest against sand scarcity.

Published: 12th November 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of  TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's 12-hour 'Deeksha' on November 14 to protest against the shortage of sand and government’s negligence, TDP on Tuesday, released a charge sheet against 67 YSRC leaders including family members, relatives and followers of MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders of the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, TDP leaders including K Atchananaidu, Kalava Srinivasulu, N Chinna Rajappa, Bonda Uma, Akhila Priya, A Rajendraprasad, N Ramanaidu, Varla Ramaiah, accused the ruling party of creating artificial sand scarcity during last five months, which has an adverse impact on lakhs of people depending on the construction sector.

Reading out the charge sheet, Alapati Rajendraprasad said Botsa Satyanarayana conflict with his party MP, the dispute between MP Suresh and MLA V Sridevi is due to the difference on sharing of illegal revenue from the sand smuggling.

ALSO READ: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites people to deeksha over sand scarcity

“Sand that is not available to the common man is being smuggled out of the State, so the pockets of YSRC leaders and their men can get filled,” he accused and asked what more evidence is needed.

Senior party leader Kalava Srinivasulu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the main culprit behind artificial sand scarcity, while another leader N Chinna Rajappa alleged that it was created by the government to help the cement companies increase their prices.

“They say sand is available online. But for whom? Only for YSRC leaders and followers. The common man is unable to get sand online. All he gets is no stock message,” said TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu.

TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya accused YSRC leaders of threatening construction workers participating in the agitations.

Party deputy floor leader in the Assembly K Atchannaidu said they not only are exposing the YSRC leader involved in sand smuggling and scarcity, but also urging people to extend support to Chandrababu Naidu’s 12-hour Deeksha on November 14.  

“Just like all parties and organizations have come together in Telangana to support APSRTC employees' cause, all parties and organizations in AP should also come together to extend solidarity to construction workers,” he said.

Later in the day, TDP leaders after inspecting the arrangements at Dharna Chowk for 12-hour Deeksha on November 14, met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to submit a memorandum urging him to use his good offices to resolve the sand scarcity issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh TDP Chandrababu Naidu ysrc Andhra Pradesh sand scarcity
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp