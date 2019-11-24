Mandali, Jonnavithula back Pawan’s 'Mana Nudi... Mana Nadi'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former deputy speaker of AP Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad and poet Jonnavithula extended support to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Mana Nudi... Mana Nadi’ programme that was taken up with an objective to protect Telugu language and rivers in the State.

On Saturday, Buddha Prasad and Jonnavithula met Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s office in Hyderabad to discuss the issue. On the occasion, Buddha Prasad stressed the need for an apolitical movement to save Telugu language.

Heaping praise on the Jana Sena chief for taking up the cause, Buddha Prasad urged others also to support Pawan Kalyan. Both the leaders also discussed the measures need to be taken to conserve the rivers and deltas in the State.

“Language is the basis of the community and once the very existence of the language is in danger, then the community and the culture will also face danger,” he said.

Jonnavithula said Pawan Kalyan was determined to fight it out for saving Telugu language and ending river pollution. “Every language lover and environmentalist should extend support to the Jana Sena chief in this endeavour,” he said.

Commenting on six months’ rule of the Jagan government, Pawan Kalyan described it in six words — Destruction, aggressiveness, vindictive, psychological agony, uncertainty and destroy.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena invited suggestions from the general public to conserve and protect the Telugu language.