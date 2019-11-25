First, admit your kids in Telugu medium: Vijayasai Reddy tells Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy have made some caustic remarks against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Taking the Twitter route on Sunday, he observed that ‘Mana Nudi, Mana Nadi’, a programme taken up by Jana Sena for the conservation of mother tongue and rivers, was a very good cinematic title.

The YSRC MP advised the Jana Sena chief to first admit his four children in Telugu medium.

He said Pawan should first protest against his ‘boss’ who has an illegal structure constructed on the flood bank of Krishna, then only conserving rivers would become a reality.